Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells 75,675 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,608,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 402,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,934.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erin Thomas Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $405,584.20.

On Monday, June 21st, Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00.

Switch stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Switch’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,286,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 113,568 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 195,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

