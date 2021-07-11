Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Bought by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Inspired Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSE stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $11.81. 35,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.92. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $274.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

