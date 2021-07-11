INT (INT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, INT has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $1.13 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00093902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.45 or 0.00879517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

