Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Redwood Grove Capital LLC

Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 5.7% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,708,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,038,872. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

