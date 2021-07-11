Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 14,875 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $49.07. 15,400,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,577,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

