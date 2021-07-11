Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,853 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $235.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,025. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $183.01 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.