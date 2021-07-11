Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Barclays increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

Shares of CRSP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,326. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

