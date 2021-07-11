Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Knott David M bought a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarParts.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 516,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $902.17 million, a PE ratio of -268.00 and a beta of 2.72. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $266,208.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,627,331.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,423 shares of company stock worth $3,364,158. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

