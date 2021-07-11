Intellectus Partners LLC Has $14.09 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 219.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,466 shares during the period. Varonis Systems accounts for about 3.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Varonis Systems worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 211.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,052,000 after buying an additional 255,339 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 288.8% during the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,444,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,179,000 after buying an additional 1,073,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 151.1% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 138,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 83,450 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.11. 278,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,794. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,171 shares of company stock worth $5,762,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

