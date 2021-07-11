Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,533,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,179. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.71. The company has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.85, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

