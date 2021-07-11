Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,285,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,968,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,846,920.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $1,322,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,297,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,273,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $1,275,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $1,337,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $1,368,400.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after acquiring an additional 268,094 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,093,000 after acquiring an additional 375,935 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.