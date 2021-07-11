International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 28,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 79,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

IP opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $65.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.