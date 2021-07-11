International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report sales of $48.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $58.04 million. International Seaways reported sales of $139.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $233.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $259.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $311.16 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $323.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 153,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,671. The firm has a market cap of $535.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in International Seaways by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

