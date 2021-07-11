Invesco Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
VBF opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $21.78.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
