Invesco Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

VBF opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

