Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 387.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 214,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170,787 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,315,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 63,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,021,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 159,990 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18.

