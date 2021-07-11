Investors Purchase Large Volume of PGT Innovations Call Options (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,470 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,400% compared to the typical volume of 38 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGTI opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

