Investors Purchase Large Volume of PGT Innovations Call Options (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,470 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,400% compared to the typical volume of 38 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
PGTI opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $28.11.
In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.