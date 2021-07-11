IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.56.

IQV stock opened at $251.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.60 and a fifty-two week high of $254.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

