IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 1,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $30,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the first quarter worth $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

