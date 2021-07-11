IRISnet Hits One Day Volume of $3.31 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $79.16 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00118258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00160747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,264.86 or 1.00112206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00961908 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,027,286,884 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,358,836 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

