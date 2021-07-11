iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

CMF stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

