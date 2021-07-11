iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.57. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.