iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,066 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.