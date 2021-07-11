iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stock Holdings Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1,682.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 680,480 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 71.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT opened at $63.56 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

