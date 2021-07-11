iShares Global Tech ETF Stock to Split on Monday, July 19th (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) are going to split on Monday, July 19th. The 6-1 split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $344.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.39. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $345.06.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,154,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,666,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.