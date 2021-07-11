Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321,544 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 9.16% of Ituran Location and Control worth $45,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $26.58 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

