J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $165.78 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.