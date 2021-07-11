Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jaguar Health’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 388.26% and a negative return on equity of 263.79%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

