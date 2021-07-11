Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 234,222 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $820,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ASML by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ASML by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $691.36 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $710.97. The firm has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

