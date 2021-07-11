Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 50,813 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.51% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $978,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $168.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.87 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

