Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,188,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,111,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $143.32 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.