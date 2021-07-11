Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,409,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 290,063 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.55% of Medtronic worth $875,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $128.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

