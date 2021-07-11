Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.08 Billion Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,287,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658,318 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Catalent worth $1,083,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.58. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

