Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.84 Billion Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,837,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

Shares of V opened at $238.47 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $241.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.29. The company has a market capitalization of $464.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

