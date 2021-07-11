Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 290,063 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,409,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 290,063 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $875,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $128.17 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

