Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

AXTA opened at $30.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 279,853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

