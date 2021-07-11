Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Constellation Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $227.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

