Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

MS opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

