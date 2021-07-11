Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Insider Sells £23,760,000 in Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total transaction of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,223.50 ($15.99) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,321.70. Jet2 plc has a twelve month low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JET2. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

