JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 33,103 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 115.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL opened at $52.29 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.05.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.