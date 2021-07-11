JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000.

XES stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $68.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.34.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

