JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $2.77 Million in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 243,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.98% of Decibel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBTX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DBTX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 31st. started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX opened at $7.46 on Friday. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.16.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.