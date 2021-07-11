JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 70,709 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 2,571.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 5,384.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 138,492 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $2,098,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $753,000.

SOXL stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.79.

