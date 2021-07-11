JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,996 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.43 and a one year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

