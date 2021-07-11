JustBet (WINR) Price Down 18.2% This Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $7,697.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00118258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00160747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,264.86 or 1.00112206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00961908 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars.

