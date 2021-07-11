K3 Capital Group’s (K3C) “No Recommendation” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their no recommendation rating on shares of K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on K3 Capital Group from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 398 ($5.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of K3 Capital Group stock opened at GBX 352.50 ($4.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £242.74 million and a P/E ratio of 39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 353.65. K3 Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 125.22 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 395 ($5.16).

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

