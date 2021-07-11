Kava.io (KAVA) Hits Market Capitalization of $309.58 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.41 or 0.00012914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $309.58 million and $62.78 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00036092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00261748 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00037448 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 138,240,596 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

