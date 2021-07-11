Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,259 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.