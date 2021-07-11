Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.71. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

