Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,114,000 after acquiring an additional 590,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 369,782.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 184,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 152,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $25.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

