Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after buying an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 321.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after buying an additional 2,728,816 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

